9973 E SEVEN PALMS Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Ultimate privacy from this south facing resort style great room design home in Legend Trail. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home offers some of the best views in North Scottsdale. This cul-de-sac home overlooks the McDowell Mountain Sonoran Preserve, Pinnacle Peak, sunsets and the city lights. Dramatic hacienda-style courtyard entry with an outdoor fireplace and attached guest casita. Welcoming feel with the finest finishes; Cherry Cabinets, granite slab counters, stainless appliances and an elegant Master Suite. Resort style backyard with sparkling pool/spa, BBQ, cantina style wet bar and outdoor shower.