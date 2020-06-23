All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9973 E SEVEN PALMS Drive

9973 East Seven Palms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9973 East Seven Palms Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Ultimate privacy from this south facing resort style great room design home in Legend Trail. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home offers some of the best views in North Scottsdale. This cul-de-sac home overlooks the McDowell Mountain Sonoran Preserve, Pinnacle Peak, sunsets and the city lights. Dramatic hacienda-style courtyard entry with an outdoor fireplace and attached guest casita. Welcoming feel with the finest finishes; Cherry Cabinets, granite slab counters, stainless appliances and an elegant Master Suite. Resort style backyard with sparkling pool/spa, BBQ, cantina style wet bar and outdoor shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

