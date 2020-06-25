9939 E GRAY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available as a short or long term lease, furnished or not, as add ons. The home offers tranquility with exquisite attention to details, superb flow and a private master wing, connected but separate quarters for an in-law suite and a kitchen that takes gourmet cooking to the next level. Canterra Stone accents throughout the main living areas; natural stone turret entry surrounds its custom crafted door to welcome your guests into a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere. Five bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, plus a den/office, minutes away from Westworld, Kierland, HWY 101, Shea Blvd, Mayo Clinic and excellent shops, outdoor activities and schools.... See home's Motion Video under Photo Tab. Easy to Show, by appoitment only please. Additional exceptional features include: A custom family style dining table within the Kitchen, great memorable gatherings can take place here. Granite counters, Alder cabinetry, Subzero frig and freezer offering frig /freezer drawers, 2 electric ovens, a large 5 burner JennAir gas range and stove, 2 dishwashers and a nice size pantry. The kitchen opens to a grand family room with a stone fireplace and also connects to formal dining and separate lounge. An oasis in the Sonoran Desert with an inviting pool and waterfall, cozy fire pit, large outdoor fireplace and an entertainment area with BBQ and 2 outside television screens. Welcome Home.