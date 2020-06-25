All apartments in Scottsdale
9939 E GRAY Road
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

9939 E GRAY Road

9939 East Gray Road · No Longer Available
Location

9939 East Gray Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available as a short or long term lease, furnished or not, as add ons. The home offers tranquility with exquisite attention to details, superb flow and a private master wing, connected but separate quarters for an in-law suite and a kitchen that takes gourmet cooking to the next level. Canterra Stone accents throughout the main living areas; natural stone turret entry surrounds its custom crafted door to welcome your guests into a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere. Five bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, plus a den/office, minutes away from Westworld, Kierland, HWY 101, Shea Blvd, Mayo Clinic and excellent shops, outdoor activities and schools.... See home's Motion Video under Photo Tab. Easy to Show, by appoitment only please. Additional exceptional features include: A custom family style dining table within the Kitchen, great memorable gatherings can take place here. Granite counters, Alder cabinetry, Subzero frig and freezer offering frig /freezer drawers, 2 electric ovens, a large 5 burner JennAir gas range and stove, 2 dishwashers and a nice size pantry. The kitchen opens to a grand family room with a stone fireplace and also connects to formal dining and separate lounge. An oasis in the Sonoran Desert with an inviting pool and waterfall, cozy fire pit, large outdoor fireplace and an entertainment area with BBQ and 2 outside television screens. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9939 E GRAY Road have any available units?
9939 E GRAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9939 E GRAY Road have?
Some of 9939 E GRAY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9939 E GRAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9939 E GRAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9939 E GRAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9939 E GRAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9939 E GRAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9939 E GRAY Road offers parking.
Does 9939 E GRAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9939 E GRAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9939 E GRAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9939 E GRAY Road has a pool.
Does 9939 E GRAY Road have accessible units?
No, 9939 E GRAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9939 E GRAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9939 E GRAY Road has units with dishwashers.
