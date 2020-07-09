9900 E BAHIA Drive

Amenities

Home is where the heart is! Welcome home to this amazing two story rental that sits nestled in the heart of Scottsdale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with stunning diagonal tile flooring, high end carpeting, charming fireplace, cathedral ceilings and a soaring staircase! The island kitchen boasts sleek countertops, warm wood cabinetry, SS appliances, plant shelving, 2 wall ovens and pantry. This home offers a family room and a loft! You will find spacious bedrooms that offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The resort style master bathroom showcases a garden bathtub, dual sinks, separate shower and a large walkin closet! The master bedroom has its very own private balcony! In the rear, you will find the private sparkling pool-this is a great space for summer outdoor fun for all to enjoy! Your search stops here! Book your showing today! This home will surely not disappoint!