Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

9900 E BAHIA Drive

9900 East Bahia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9900 East Bahia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home is where the heart is! Welcome home to this amazing two story rental that sits nestled in the heart of Scottsdale! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with stunning diagonal tile flooring, high end carpeting, charming fireplace, cathedral ceilings and a soaring staircase! The island kitchen boasts sleek countertops, warm wood cabinetry, SS appliances, plant shelving, 2 wall ovens and pantry. This home offers a family room and a loft! You will find spacious bedrooms that offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The resort style master bathroom showcases a garden bathtub, dual sinks, separate shower and a large walkin closet! The master bedroom has its very own private balcony! In the rear, you will find the private sparkling pool-this is a great space for summer outdoor fun for all to enjoy! Your search stops here! Book your showing today! This home will surely not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 E BAHIA Drive have any available units?
9900 E BAHIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9900 E BAHIA Drive have?
Some of 9900 E BAHIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 E BAHIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9900 E BAHIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 E BAHIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9900 E BAHIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9900 E BAHIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9900 E BAHIA Drive offers parking.
Does 9900 E BAHIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 E BAHIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 E BAHIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9900 E BAHIA Drive has a pool.
Does 9900 E BAHIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9900 E BAHIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9900 E BAHIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9900 E BAHIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

