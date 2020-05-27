All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:07 AM

9886 E WHITEWING Drive

9886 East Whitewing Drive · (480) 778-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9886 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning home on a large lot in gated Legend Vista Estates at Legend Trail golf course community! The home features over 4400sf with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. At one side is the large master with over-sized bath area including his & her closets as well as an office/den, and on the other side there are three bedroom suites. The gourmet kitchen features Wolf/Subzero appliances & opens to the nook dining area, family room w/fireplace as well as large wet bar. The backyard is an oasis with a negative edge pool, spa, water feature, large patio & BBQ area with views of mountains & sunsets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9886 E WHITEWING Drive have any available units?
9886 E WHITEWING Drive has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9886 E WHITEWING Drive have?
Some of 9886 E WHITEWING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9886 E WHITEWING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9886 E WHITEWING Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9886 E WHITEWING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9886 E WHITEWING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9886 E WHITEWING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9886 E WHITEWING Drive does offer parking.
Does 9886 E WHITEWING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9886 E WHITEWING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9886 E WHITEWING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9886 E WHITEWING Drive has a pool.
Does 9886 E WHITEWING Drive have accessible units?
No, 9886 E WHITEWING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9886 E WHITEWING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9886 E WHITEWING Drive has units with dishwashers.
