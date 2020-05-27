9886 E WHITEWING Drive

Amenities

Stunning home on a large lot in gated Legend Vista Estates at Legend Trail golf course community! The home features over 4400sf with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. At one side is the large master with over-sized bath area including his & her closets as well as an office/den, and on the other side there are three bedroom suites. The gourmet kitchen features Wolf/Subzero appliances & opens to the nook dining area, family room w/fireplace as well as large wet bar. The backyard is an oasis with a negative edge pool, spa, water feature, large patio & BBQ area with views of mountains & sunsets.