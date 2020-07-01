9822 E COSMOS Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the very popular gated community of Horseman's Park. NEW carpeting, freshly painted inside and out. This home is immaculate. Premium view lot with sparking pool, spa, raised viewing deck, grassy (artificial turf) play area. Super location with easy access to Loop 101. Close to many restaurants, shopping, medical offices, fitness facilities, Ice Den, etc. Owner will provide weekly pool maintenance, pest control service and yard maintenance. Sorry, no pets allowed. More information under the ''Documents'' tab. ** This home is a 10+ **