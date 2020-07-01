All apartments in Scottsdale
9822 E COSMOS Circle

9822 East Cosmos Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9822 East Cosmos Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the very popular gated community of Horseman's Park. NEW carpeting, freshly painted inside and out. This home is immaculate. Premium view lot with sparking pool, spa, raised viewing deck, grassy (artificial turf) play area. Super location with easy access to Loop 101. Close to many restaurants, shopping, medical offices, fitness facilities, Ice Den, etc. Owner will provide weekly pool maintenance, pest control service and yard maintenance. Sorry, no pets allowed. More information under the ''Documents'' tab. ** This home is a 10+ **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 E COSMOS Circle have any available units?
9822 E COSMOS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9822 E COSMOS Circle have?
Some of 9822 E COSMOS Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 E COSMOS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9822 E COSMOS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 E COSMOS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9822 E COSMOS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9822 E COSMOS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9822 E COSMOS Circle offers parking.
Does 9822 E COSMOS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9822 E COSMOS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 E COSMOS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9822 E COSMOS Circle has a pool.
Does 9822 E COSMOS Circle have accessible units?
No, 9822 E COSMOS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 E COSMOS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9822 E COSMOS Circle has units with dishwashers.

