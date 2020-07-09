All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

9820 E Thompson Peak Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

9820 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning DC Ranch estate with endless views! This Montecito-inspired classic design is thoughtfully detailed and updated, sitting proudly on one of the largest lots in the community. Home is set back far from the street, creating ultimate curb appeal and privacy. Elegant interior features combined with gracious outdoor spaces create the perfect combination. Award-winning Berghoff Design created unrivaled landscaped paradise over this 1.2-acre site. Outdoor amenities include a large pool with stone water feature wall, spa courtyard with fireplace, Ramada with fireplace and TV, separate BBQ courtyard, massive yard bordered by mature trees, front courtyard, lush colorful plantings, and shady covered patio areas. Open and bright, the layout of the home is both functional and comfortable. The private master suite is split from guest areas. Kitchen, nook and family room form inviting main gathering space, punctuated with imposing mountain views from abundant windows and doors. The guest retreat features three bedrooms plus a bonus room, perfect for guests or family use. The second level game room has a built-in beverage area, cabinetry and connects to a deck allowing for panoramic views. Accessible location in the renowned DC Ranch community surrounded by walking trails and a direct path to the newly renovated clubhouse. This is truly a rare find in this market, a perfect combination of livable square footage, expansive outdoor spaces, and dramatic views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have any available units?
9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have?
Some of 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offers parking.
Does 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has a pool.
Does 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has units with dishwashers.

