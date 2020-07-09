9820 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning DC Ranch estate with endless views! This Montecito-inspired classic design is thoughtfully detailed and updated, sitting proudly on one of the largest lots in the community. Home is set back far from the street, creating ultimate curb appeal and privacy. Elegant interior features combined with gracious outdoor spaces create the perfect combination. Award-winning Berghoff Design created unrivaled landscaped paradise over this 1.2-acre site. Outdoor amenities include a large pool with stone water feature wall, spa courtyard with fireplace, Ramada with fireplace and TV, separate BBQ courtyard, massive yard bordered by mature trees, front courtyard, lush colorful plantings, and shady covered patio areas. Open and bright, the layout of the home is both functional and comfortable. The private master suite is split from guest areas. Kitchen, nook and family room form inviting main gathering space, punctuated with imposing mountain views from abundant windows and doors. The guest retreat features three bedrooms plus a bonus room, perfect for guests or family use. The second level game room has a built-in beverage area, cabinetry and connects to a deck allowing for panoramic views. Accessible location in the renowned DC Ranch community surrounded by walking trails and a direct path to the newly renovated clubhouse. This is truly a rare find in this market, a perfect combination of livable square footage, expansive outdoor spaces, and dramatic views.