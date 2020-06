Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Absolutely stunning home on a gorgeous and private view lot. Amazing pool, spa, outside fireplace, built in BBQ and mountains, sunsets and city lights. Highly upgraded finishes with natural stones and high end access. Cantina wet bar with pass through to the outside. Professionally decorated with only the finest furnishings! Four bedroom suites each with a private bath in addition to a powder room make this an absolutely ideal home!