All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9802 East Mission Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9802 East Mission Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:15 AM

9802 East Mission Lane

9802 East Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9802 East Mission Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Amazing single level home with no interior steps in the heart of Scottsdale! Enter through the 10-foot commercial glass pivot door, 20-foot cathedral ceilings in great room, living & dining room. Smooth texture walls, shiplap, wood floors, custom painted blue shaker cabinets, gold hardware, quartz counter tops. Chef's kitchen featuring Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances: 36'' gas range/oven, 42'' refrigerator, wine refrigerator and pantry. Exquisite master suite: fireplace, massive shower with freestanding soaking tub open to a private patio retreat. New smooth stucco exterior, dual pane windows, doors. Private backyard resort, pebble-tec pool, 17,000+ sq ft cul-de-sac lot, 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus half-bath powder room.

Call or text Charlie 602-321-4445

Each person over the age of 18 is required to make an application. There is a non-refundable application fee. Please review the complete screening criteria. If your application is approved and lease terms accepted then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions and number of pets may apply. All applicants must complete the PetScreening process regardless of whether you have a pet or not. Monthly pet rent of 25 per pet applies. Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and remain in force for the term of the lease.

The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1QFZSpt_PB8YSo5_VsAH70WZIuBOxYLoK

Rental Terms: Rent: $6,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 East Mission Lane have any available units?
9802 East Mission Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9802 East Mission Lane have?
Some of 9802 East Mission Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 East Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9802 East Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 East Mission Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 East Mission Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9802 East Mission Lane offer parking?
No, 9802 East Mission Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9802 East Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9802 East Mission Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 East Mission Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9802 East Mission Lane has a pool.
Does 9802 East Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 9802 East Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 East Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9802 East Mission Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College