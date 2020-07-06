9802 East Mission Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Amazing single level home with no interior steps in the heart of Scottsdale! Enter through the 10-foot commercial glass pivot door, 20-foot cathedral ceilings in great room, living & dining room. Smooth texture walls, shiplap, wood floors, custom painted blue shaker cabinets, gold hardware, quartz counter tops. Chef's kitchen featuring Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances: 36'' gas range/oven, 42'' refrigerator, wine refrigerator and pantry. Exquisite master suite: fireplace, massive shower with freestanding soaking tub open to a private patio retreat. New smooth stucco exterior, dual pane windows, doors. Private backyard resort, pebble-tec pool, 17,000+ sq ft cul-de-sac lot, 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus half-bath powder room.



Call or text Charlie 602-321-4445



Each person over the age of 18 is required to make an application. There is a non-refundable application fee. Please review the complete screening criteria. If your application is approved and lease terms accepted then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions and number of pets may apply. All applicants must complete the PetScreening process regardless of whether you have a pet or not. Monthly pet rent of 25 per pet applies. Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and remain in force for the term of the lease.



The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely



https://drive.google.com/open?id=1QFZSpt_PB8YSo5_VsAH70WZIuBOxYLoK



Rental Terms: Rent: $6,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.