9739 E Sheena Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac in an upscale neighborhood - Beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac in an upscale neighborhood. Open floor plan includes master bedroom split, 17 inch tile turned on diagonal and hard wood flooring throughout, two story fireplace, granite kitchen counters and much more. Home has a large yard with a built in pool, BBQ Island and outdoor fireplace. Home shows very well. Rent includes pool service.



Owners will be moving back in June 2020, so lease will be through May 31st, 2020.



Please call or text Chuck Olinger 602-881-8736 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE1905818)