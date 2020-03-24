All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9739 E Sheena Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9739 E Sheena Dr
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

9739 E Sheena Dr

9739 East Sheena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9739 East Sheena Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac in an upscale neighborhood - Beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac in an upscale neighborhood. Open floor plan includes master bedroom split, 17 inch tile turned on diagonal and hard wood flooring throughout, two story fireplace, granite kitchen counters and much more. Home has a large yard with a built in pool, BBQ Island and outdoor fireplace. Home shows very well. Rent includes pool service.

Owners will be moving back in June 2020, so lease will be through May 31st, 2020.

Please call or text Chuck Olinger 602-881-8736 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1905818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9739 E Sheena Dr have any available units?
9739 E Sheena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9739 E Sheena Dr have?
Some of 9739 E Sheena Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9739 E Sheena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9739 E Sheena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9739 E Sheena Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9739 E Sheena Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9739 E Sheena Dr offer parking?
No, 9739 E Sheena Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9739 E Sheena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9739 E Sheena Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9739 E Sheena Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9739 E Sheena Dr has a pool.
Does 9739 E Sheena Dr have accessible units?
No, 9739 E Sheena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9739 E Sheena Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9739 E Sheena Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College