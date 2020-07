Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spacious 2 BD, 2 BA condo with sparkling pool view from your balcony! Bright and light living spaces with plantation shutters throughout. Convenient split floorplan and dual zone AC. Spacious living area with fireplace and sliders to the balcony overlooking the pool. Newer stainless steel appliances in kitchen with cozy breakfast area.Village 5 is located close to the greenbelt and has easy access to nearby shopping and dining.