9720 N 105TH Street

FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020!!! Remodeled SINGLE FAMILY in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch's Gated Community Sun Tree East. Sleek Modern Design! Wood Look Tile floors, Custom WoodWall Fireplace surround. Eat in Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets. Baths Remodeled w/ Quartz Counters, Adult height vanities, walk-in rain shower, Barn Doors to Master EnSuite. Kingbed in master, Queen in second bed, TV in comfortable living room and master. Beautiful outdoor patio and pavered backyard perfect for a relaxing with glass of wine. Heated pool & spa year round, privileges to Scottsdale Ranch activities. Close to Talking Stick, TPC Golf, Old Town, Kierland & The Qtr. Call for details. 3 MONTH MINIMUM