All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9720 N 105TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9720 N 105TH Street
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM

9720 N 105TH Street

9720 North 105th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9720 North 105th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020!!! Remodeled SINGLE FAMILY in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch's Gated Community Sun Tree East. Sleek Modern Design! Wood Look Tile floors, Custom WoodWall Fireplace surround. Eat in Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets. Baths Remodeled w/ Quartz Counters, Adult height vanities, walk-in rain shower, Barn Doors to Master EnSuite. Kingbed in master, Queen in second bed, TV in comfortable living room and master. Beautiful outdoor patio and pavered backyard perfect for a relaxing with glass of wine. Heated pool & spa year round, privileges to Scottsdale Ranch activities. Close to Talking Stick, TPC Golf, Old Town, Kierland & The Qtr. Call for details. 3 MONTH MINIMUM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 N 105TH Street have any available units?
9720 N 105TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9720 N 105TH Street have?
Some of 9720 N 105TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 N 105TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9720 N 105TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 N 105TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9720 N 105TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9720 N 105TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 9720 N 105TH Street offers parking.
Does 9720 N 105TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 N 105TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 N 105TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 9720 N 105TH Street has a pool.
Does 9720 N 105TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9720 N 105TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 N 105TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 N 105TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College