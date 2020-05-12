9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning Home in the Heart of Scottsdale. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single story residence with additional private office and playroom, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, huge adjacent family room with fireplace. Private master bedroom suite with access to patio, walk in closet, master bath with his and her sinks, granite counters, large stand up shower and separate tub. Home office with abundant cabinets and counters, laundry room with full size washer and dryer, 2 car attached garage.