Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive

9710 East Voltaire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9710 East Voltaire Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Stunning Home in the Heart of Scottsdale. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single story residence with additional private office and playroom, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, huge adjacent family room with fireplace. Private master bedroom suite with access to patio, walk in closet, master bath with his and her sinks, granite counters, large stand up shower and separate tub. Home office with abundant cabinets and counters, laundry room with full size washer and dryer, 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive have any available units?
9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive have?
Some of 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive does offer parking.
Does 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive have a pool?
No, 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9710 E VOLTAIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
