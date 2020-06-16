All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

9701 East Happy Valley Road · (480) 231-6165
Location

9701 East Happy Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Peak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This private enclave is situated on 4.38 acres surrounded by unsurpassed, breathtaking, panoramic views of mountain peaks and city lights. Resort style living in this custom built elegant estate boasts a fabulous open floor plan for entertaining, a gourmet kitchen & island, soaring ceilings, cantera stone throughout, a dramatic fireplace & an amazing tranquil backyard oasis. The Master retreat features 100 plus year old reclaimed poplar wood floor. All existing at The Peak, a most spectacular & highly desired gated community with grand estates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have any available units?
9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have?
Some of 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offer parking?
No, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not offer parking.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
