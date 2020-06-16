9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This private enclave is situated on 4.38 acres surrounded by unsurpassed, breathtaking, panoramic views of mountain peaks and city lights. Resort style living in this custom built elegant estate boasts a fabulous open floor plan for entertaining, a gourmet kitchen & island, soaring ceilings, cantera stone throughout, a dramatic fireplace & an amazing tranquil backyard oasis. The Master retreat features 100 plus year old reclaimed poplar wood floor. All existing at The Peak, a most spectacular & highly desired gated community with grand estates.