Scottsdale, AZ
9685 E Sutton Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

9685 E Sutton Dr

9685 East Sutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9685 East Sutton Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Major Cross Streets are E. Thunderbird & N 96th Street
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 1,906
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom north Scottsdale home in Sweetwater Ranch Manor. This home has many upgrades including wood plank floors all through the first floor. Large living room with fireplace and access to backyard patio and separate formal dining room. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and dining area. Master suite on the first floor with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, large bathroom with garden tub and double sinks. Community pool and spa offers all of the fun and none of the work. Community parks and tennis courts.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9685 E Sutton Dr have any available units?
9685 E Sutton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9685 E Sutton Dr have?
Some of 9685 E Sutton Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9685 E Sutton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9685 E Sutton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9685 E Sutton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9685 E Sutton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9685 E Sutton Dr offer parking?
No, 9685 E Sutton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9685 E Sutton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9685 E Sutton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9685 E Sutton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9685 E Sutton Dr has a pool.
Does 9685 E Sutton Dr have accessible units?
No, 9685 E Sutton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9685 E Sutton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9685 E Sutton Dr has units with dishwashers.

