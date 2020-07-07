9685 E Sutton Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub tennis court

Major Cross Streets are E. Thunderbird & N 96th Street

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq. Footage: 1,906

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom north Scottsdale home in Sweetwater Ranch Manor. This home has many upgrades including wood plank floors all through the first floor. Large living room with fireplace and access to backyard patio and separate formal dining room. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and dining area. Master suite on the first floor with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, large bathroom with garden tub and double sinks. Community pool and spa offers all of the fun and none of the work. Community parks and tennis courts.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.