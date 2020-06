Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in Scottsdale! Upgraded kitchen with island and granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Reverse osmosis water filter system. Whole house water softener system. Full master bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower with upgraded double sink vanity. Large walk in closet. All bedrooms are upstairs. Two and a half car garage. Near Horizon Park, shopping and West World. On Cul-de-Sac street. Assistive pets only.