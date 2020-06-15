9626 E PINE VALLEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Available November '19 thru April '20, this beautiful Scottsdale home is newly remodeled throughout. It's fully furnished and tastefully decorated with all new Mid-Century modern furnishings, most of which are from West Elm. Invite your friends over and show off the brand-new kitchen, complete with gorgeous granite countertops and high-end cabinetry. You've got plenty of room to entertain, with over 2000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Stroll the streets of this quiet neighborhood or take a leisurely walk to the many nearby restaurants and stores. Afterwards, go ahead and enjoy desert views from the backyard while contemplating nature under the extended patio, or while relaxing those tired muscles in the built-in over-sized spa. If you choose to leave this tranquil paradise you're just minutes from all the winter events Scottsdale has to offer. There's no need to sweat the details because all utilities are included (plus cable and Wi-Fi) along with a full-size laundry room with washer and dryer. And you can protect all of your toys with the 2-car garage.

Minimum rental term is 30 days. Security deposit is $3,500

Den and 3rd car garage is not available to renters.