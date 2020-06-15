All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

9626 E PINE VALLEY Road

9626 East Pine Valley Road · (480) 789-1735
Location

9626 East Pine Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available November '19 thru April '20, this beautiful Scottsdale home is newly remodeled throughout. It's fully furnished and tastefully decorated with all new Mid-Century modern furnishings, most of which are from West Elm. Invite your friends over and show off the brand-new kitchen, complete with gorgeous granite countertops and high-end cabinetry. You've got plenty of room to entertain, with over 2000 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Stroll the streets of this quiet neighborhood or take a leisurely walk to the many nearby restaurants and stores. Afterwards, go ahead and enjoy desert views from the backyard while contemplating nature under the extended patio, or while relaxing those tired muscles in the built-in over-sized spa. If you choose to leave this tranquil paradise you're just minutes from all the winter events Scottsdale has to offer. There's no need to sweat the details because all utilities are included (plus cable and Wi-Fi) along with a full-size laundry room with washer and dryer. And you can protect all of your toys with the 2-car garage.
Minimum rental term is 30 days. Security deposit is $3,500
Den and 3rd car garage is not available to renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road have any available units?
9626 E PINE VALLEY Road has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road have?
Some of 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9626 E PINE VALLEY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road does offer parking.
Does 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road have a pool?
No, 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9626 E PINE VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
