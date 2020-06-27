9589 E NITTANY Drive

Amenities

This newly renovated immaculate luxury living home features soaring 17-foot ceilings and a flowing open floor plan, built-in surround sound, white kitchen cabinets, new faucets throughout home, striking 6-inch baseboards, grandeur travertine stone throughout common areas and master bedroom, extensive walk-in closet, new interior paint, new tinted windows, new washing machine and a custom RV gate to backyard and extended length for your SUVs or luxury vehicles. This home has stunning views with the best lot in the neighborhood being a corner location directly facing the McDowell Mountains. The backyard is an oasis of its own, boasting a pebble tec pool and spa with a resort-style boulder waterfall highlighting the unbelievable mountain views behind it with ultimate privacy and perfect for backyard entertaining. A cozy gas fire-pit seats 12, and the spacious yard hosts entertainment features such as a 16' in-ground trampoline, large sport court with skateboarding ramps or basketball court space, tetherball and horseshoe pits. Extensive landscaping and lighting illuminate these recreational spaces while a rear gate provides private access to local jogging paths and trails. This North Scottsdale home has everything you could need and more, offering convenient luxury in the perfect location with breathtaking McDowell Mountain views out of your own backyard and minutes from some of the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment in the state.