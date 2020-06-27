All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

9589 E NITTANY Drive

9589 East Nittany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9589 East Nittany Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This newly renovated immaculate luxury living home features soaring 17-foot ceilings and a flowing open floor plan, built-in surround sound, white kitchen cabinets, new faucets throughout home, striking 6-inch baseboards, grandeur travertine stone throughout common areas and master bedroom, extensive walk-in closet, new interior paint, new tinted windows, new washing machine and a custom RV gate to backyard and extended length for your SUVs or luxury vehicles. This home has stunning views with the best lot in the neighborhood being a corner location directly facing the McDowell Mountains. The backyard is an oasis of its own, boasting a pebble tec pool and spa with a resort-style boulder waterfall highlighting the unbelievable mountain views behind it with ultimate privacy and perfect for backyard entertaining. A cozy gas fire-pit seats 12, and the spacious yard hosts entertainment features such as a 16' in-ground trampoline, large sport court with skateboarding ramps or basketball court space, tetherball and horseshoe pits. Extensive landscaping and lighting illuminate these recreational spaces while a rear gate provides private access to local jogging paths and trails. This North Scottsdale home has everything you could need and more, offering convenient luxury in the perfect location with breathtaking McDowell Mountain views out of your own backyard and minutes from some of the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment in the state.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9589 E NITTANY Drive have any available units?
9589 E NITTANY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9589 E NITTANY Drive have?
Some of 9589 E NITTANY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9589 E NITTANY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9589 E NITTANY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9589 E NITTANY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9589 E NITTANY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9589 E NITTANY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9589 E NITTANY Drive offers parking.
Does 9589 E NITTANY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9589 E NITTANY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9589 E NITTANY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9589 E NITTANY Drive has a pool.
Does 9589 E NITTANY Drive have accessible units?
No, 9589 E NITTANY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9589 E NITTANY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9589 E NITTANY Drive has units with dishwashers.
