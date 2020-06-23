9548 E DESERT Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom with separate library/office, 2.5 bathrooms in Sweetwater Ranch Estates. Large open floor plan w/wood burning fireplaces in living room and great room. New interior and exterior paint late 2018. Newer carpet and tile throughout. B/I microwave, dishwasher, pantry, kitchen island and flat-top stove. The master bedroom has his/her closets, separate shower and garden bathtub. Double sinks and separate entry to covered patio. Beautiful gated pebble tec pool w/fountain feature. Landscaping lights front and back. Corner lot sits next to landscaped common area. No smoking, no pets.