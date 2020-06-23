All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9548 E DESERT Trail

9548 East Desert Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9548 East Desert Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom with separate library/office, 2.5 bathrooms in Sweetwater Ranch Estates. Large open floor plan w/wood burning fireplaces in living room and great room. New interior and exterior paint late 2018. Newer carpet and tile throughout. B/I microwave, dishwasher, pantry, kitchen island and flat-top stove. The master bedroom has his/her closets, separate shower and garden bathtub. Double sinks and separate entry to covered patio. Beautiful gated pebble tec pool w/fountain feature. Landscaping lights front and back. Corner lot sits next to landscaped common area. No smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9548 E DESERT Trail have any available units?
9548 E DESERT Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9548 E DESERT Trail have?
Some of 9548 E DESERT Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9548 E DESERT Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9548 E DESERT Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9548 E DESERT Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9548 E DESERT Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9548 E DESERT Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9548 E DESERT Trail does offer parking.
Does 9548 E DESERT Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9548 E DESERT Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9548 E DESERT Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9548 E DESERT Trail has a pool.
Does 9548 E DESERT Trail have accessible units?
No, 9548 E DESERT Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9548 E DESERT Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9548 E DESERT Trail has units with dishwashers.
