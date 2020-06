Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SINGLE level. FOUR bedrooms. UPDATED. This rare combination in Scottsdale is on an Interior lot with North South Exposure. Updated cabinets, granite counters, newer landscaped yard, stainless steel appliances. Included STAINLESS STEEL REF, WASHER & DRYER, NEWER GARAGE CABINETS. Surrounded by shopping, schools, close to freeway - this home is ready with newer paint in many areas, architectural niches, plant shelves and good storage.