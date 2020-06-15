All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9430 E Mission Lane

9430 East Mission Lane · (480) 734-3334
Location

9430 East Mission Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Next availability: 4/5/2021.Large nicely furnished 2 bedroom /2 bath ground floor condo in the McCormick Ranch area, Scottsdale. Quiet interior location. Split BR's perfect for company. Just steps to the heated pool, spa and BBQ. Condo sleeps 4 - w 2 queen beds. All furnishings include appliances, cooking utensils, tv's, linens and towels. Storage room. Green belts throughout the area great for walking. Condo has all you need for a great vacation or a place to call home if you are here for business. Summer rate does not include utilities. No smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 E Mission Lane have any available units?
9430 E Mission Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9430 E Mission Lane have?
Some of 9430 E Mission Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 E Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9430 E Mission Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 E Mission Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9430 E Mission Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9430 E Mission Lane offer parking?
No, 9430 E Mission Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9430 E Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9430 E Mission Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 E Mission Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9430 E Mission Lane has a pool.
Does 9430 E Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 9430 E Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 E Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9430 E Mission Lane has units with dishwashers.
