Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive

9422 East Diamond Rim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9422 East Diamond Rim Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pima Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Executive luxury prpty for lease in ideal location; 5 minutes from the Scottsdale Airpark, restaurants and shopping. Ideal for corporate housing or for that senior executive moving to Scottsdale but hasn't decided where to locate. SW style custom home with 3776 sqft, 3 car garage, is FULLY furnished, has 3 large ensuite bdrms a 4th bath, wet bar, office and a fabulous entertainment ctr with another wet bar, wine cooler, Bose Lifestyle sound systems and large screen TV. Kit is equipped with upgraded appliances, eat-in area, beautiful granite counters. Outside there's a comfortable south facing front crtyrd with mtn views as well as a stunning landscaped resort style private bkyd with a beautiful salt water pool/spa, citrus trees, and covered patio with built-in BBQ, gas htrs and mtn views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have any available units?
9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have?
Some of 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive offers parking.
Does 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive has a pool.
Does 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have accessible units?
No, 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive has units with dishwashers.
