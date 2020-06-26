9422 E DIAMOND RIM Drive

Amenities

Executive luxury prpty for lease in ideal location; 5 minutes from the Scottsdale Airpark, restaurants and shopping. Ideal for corporate housing or for that senior executive moving to Scottsdale but hasn't decided where to locate. SW style custom home with 3776 sqft, 3 car garage, is FULLY furnished, has 3 large ensuite bdrms a 4th bath, wet bar, office and a fabulous entertainment ctr with another wet bar, wine cooler, Bose Lifestyle sound systems and large screen TV. Kit is equipped with upgraded appliances, eat-in area, beautiful granite counters. Outside there's a comfortable south facing front crtyrd with mtn views as well as a stunning landscaped resort style private bkyd with a beautiful salt water pool/spa, citrus trees, and covered patio with built-in BBQ, gas htrs and mtn views.