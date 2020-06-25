9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

This charming clean one story home located on quiet residential street is minutes from the 101, West World, Mayo Clinic, and all the golfing you could possibly want. All cook wares, linens, housewares, with three bedrooms, over 1800 sq ft. and even fruit trees in the back yard!!!! Call TODAY to reserve this unique Arizona escape!!!!!! North Scottsdale location available for 12-month plus residency - No short-term rentals allowed!!! No subletting allowed. Rent the home fully furnished - call TODAY to lease - tenant responsible for water, power, trash, cable/internet. Landscaping included. Mature water friendly landscaping. Owners are licensed RE Agent in Nevada