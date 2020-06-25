All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:48 AM

9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO --

9416 East Camino Del Santo · No Longer Available
Location

9416 East Camino Del Santo, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
This charming clean one story home located on quiet residential street is minutes from the 101, West World, Mayo Clinic, and all the golfing you could possibly want. All cook wares, linens, housewares, with three bedrooms, over 1800 sq ft. and even fruit trees in the back yard!!!! Call TODAY to reserve this unique Arizona escape!!!!!! North Scottsdale location available for 12-month plus residency - No short-term rentals allowed!!! No subletting allowed. Rent the home fully furnished - call TODAY to lease - tenant responsible for water, power, trash, cable/internet. Landscaping included. Mature water friendly landscaping. Owners are licensed RE Agent in Nevada

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have any available units?
9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have?
Some of 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- currently offering any rent specials?
9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- pet-friendly?
No, 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- offer parking?
Yes, 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- offers parking.
Does 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have a pool?
No, 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- does not have a pool.
Does 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have accessible units?
No, 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9416 E CAMINO DEL SANTO -- has units with dishwashers.
