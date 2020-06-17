All apartments in Scottsdale
9413 E Calle De Valle

9413 East Calle De Valle Drive · (858) 255-1675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9413 East Calle De Valle Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9413 E Calle De Valle · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pinnacle Peak Shadows - Gorgeous single level home in Pinnacle Peak Shadows with mature desert landscape front and back. A true gem in the desert, this community rarely has a lease opportunity. The exterior is currently in the process of being painted and the interior will be painted prior to the new resident. This home features a great room floorplan with split master. Fireplace in great room, open to spacious kitchen with plenty of storage. Large master with huge master bathroom, secondary bedrooms are just as spacious. Carpet is less than one year old and no pets. Garage has large, lockable storage room. Backyard is shady with patio and mature trees. Call Lisa Cameron, Realty Executives (858)255-1675 $40 per adult background check fee, rental tax applies. Call regarding pets.

(RLNE3513586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 E Calle De Valle have any available units?
9413 E Calle De Valle has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 E Calle De Valle have?
Some of 9413 E Calle De Valle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 E Calle De Valle currently offering any rent specials?
9413 E Calle De Valle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 E Calle De Valle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9413 E Calle De Valle is pet friendly.
Does 9413 E Calle De Valle offer parking?
Yes, 9413 E Calle De Valle does offer parking.
Does 9413 E Calle De Valle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 E Calle De Valle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 E Calle De Valle have a pool?
No, 9413 E Calle De Valle does not have a pool.
Does 9413 E Calle De Valle have accessible units?
No, 9413 E Calle De Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 E Calle De Valle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9413 E Calle De Valle does not have units with dishwashers.
