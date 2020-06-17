9413 E Calle De Valle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pinnacle Peak Shadows - Gorgeous single level home in Pinnacle Peak Shadows with mature desert landscape front and back. A true gem in the desert, this community rarely has a lease opportunity. The exterior is currently in the process of being painted and the interior will be painted prior to the new resident. This home features a great room floorplan with split master. Fireplace in great room, open to spacious kitchen with plenty of storage. Large master with huge master bathroom, secondary bedrooms are just as spacious. Carpet is less than one year old and no pets. Garage has large, lockable storage room. Backyard is shady with patio and mature trees. Call Lisa Cameron, Realty Executives (858)255-1675 $40 per adult background check fee, rental tax applies. Call regarding pets.



(RLNE3513586)