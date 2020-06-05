All apartments in Scottsdale
938 N 85TH Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

938 N 85TH Street

938 North 85th Street · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

938 North 85th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Trails at Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Fully Furnished, Short Term Rental ~ The living room has a large plush sofa, love seat,matching oversized chair and 55 inch TV. Formal dining room seats 6. If you would like to entertain a small gathering or have a flair for cooking you will love this kitchen. It has absolutely everything you need. As you pass from the living room to the hall you pass an enclosed reading room. At the end of the hall you come to the bedrooms which are separated by the private den with a leather sofa sleeper, flat screen TV. The master features a King bed, walk in closet, flat screen TV, and en suite bath. The guest room features a Queen bed and flat screen TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 N 85TH Street have any available units?
938 N 85TH Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 N 85TH Street have?
Some of 938 N 85TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 N 85TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
938 N 85TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 N 85TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 938 N 85TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 938 N 85TH Street offer parking?
No, 938 N 85TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 938 N 85TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 N 85TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 N 85TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 938 N 85TH Street has a pool.
Does 938 N 85TH Street have accessible units?
No, 938 N 85TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 938 N 85TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 N 85TH Street has units with dishwashers.
