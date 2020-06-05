938 N 85TH Street

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Fully Furnished, Short Term Rental ~ The living room has a large plush sofa, love seat,matching oversized chair and 55 inch TV. Formal dining room seats 6. If you would like to entertain a small gathering or have a flair for cooking you will love this kitchen. It has absolutely everything you need. As you pass from the living room to the hall you pass an enclosed reading room. At the end of the hall you come to the bedrooms which are separated by the private den with a leather sofa sleeper, flat screen TV. The master features a King bed, walk in closet, flat screen TV, and en suite bath. The guest room features a Queen bed and flat screen TV.