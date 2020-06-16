9361 E SUNDANCE Trail

Amenities

Exquisite contemporary home on Renegade's 15th green. Newly remodeled with meticulous care. Floor to ceiling windows provide spectacular golf and mountain views. Ample space to enjoy the Arizona outdoors with an infinity pool, built in BBQ, Fire pit , view deck and spacious travertine patio. Indoors each room is bright and spacious adding to the elegant ambiance. The kitchen flows into the great room making it a great entertaining space and still cozy enough for a family night in. Enjoy resort style living at it's finest. Located in the fabulous Desert Mountain community, where Club memberships are available for purchase separately. Members and their guests enjoy seven golf courses, restaurants and clubhouses; tennis, spa and fitness; hiking trails, and social activities.