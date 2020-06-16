All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9361 E SUNDANCE Trail
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

9361 E SUNDANCE Trail

9361 East Sundance Trail · (602) 790-3313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9361 East Sundance Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 5495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Exquisite contemporary home on Renegade's 15th green. Newly remodeled with meticulous care. Floor to ceiling windows provide spectacular golf and mountain views. Ample space to enjoy the Arizona outdoors with an infinity pool, built in BBQ, Fire pit , view deck and spacious travertine patio. Indoors each room is bright and spacious adding to the elegant ambiance. The kitchen flows into the great room making it a great entertaining space and still cozy enough for a family night in. Enjoy resort style living at it's finest. Located in the fabulous Desert Mountain community, where Club memberships are available for purchase separately. Members and their guests enjoy seven golf courses, restaurants and clubhouses; tennis, spa and fitness; hiking trails, and social activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail have any available units?
9361 E SUNDANCE Trail has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail have?
Some of 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9361 E SUNDANCE Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail does offer parking.
Does 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail has a pool.
Does 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail have accessible units?
No, 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9361 E SUNDANCE Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity