Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Two bedrooms plus a DEN! Ground floor unit on the green belt. Hardwood floors, light bright and spacious. No carpet, very clean, new granite countertops in kitchen and baths. New faucet, sink, and refrigerator in kitchen. New toilets. AC units are new in the last two years. Community amenities include heated pool & spa, tennis, and wonderful walking trails. Ideally located to Scottsdale's finest dining and medical plazas. Available immediately.