9355 N 91st Street Unit 109

Scottsdale condo! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Unit has north south exposure and backs up to large grass common area. Walk inside to this open floorplan with upgrades throughout. Upgrades include granite countertops, travertine flooring throughout main living areas, dual-pane windows, new water heater, new kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, and stove/oven. Close to shopping, freeway and all that Scottsdale has to offer this is a must see! Small pets upon approval. Water and trash included in rent.



