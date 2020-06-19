All apartments in Scottsdale
9355 N 91st Street Unit 109
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

9355 N 91st Street Unit 109

9355 North 91st Street · (480) 751-0752
Location

9355 North 91st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Scottsdale condo! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Unit has north south exposure and backs up to large grass common area. Walk inside to this open floorplan with upgrades throughout. Upgrades include granite countertops, travertine flooring throughout main living areas, dual-pane windows, new water heater, new kitchen appliances including refrigerator, built-in microwave, and stove/oven. Close to shopping, freeway and all that Scottsdale has to offer this is a must see! Small pets upon approval. Water and trash included in rent.

(RLNE4441306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 have any available units?
9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 have?
Some of 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 is pet friendly.
Does 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 offer parking?
No, 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 does not offer parking.
Does 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 have a pool?
Yes, 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 has a pool.
Does 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9355 N 91st Street Unit 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
