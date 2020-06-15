All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:09 AM

9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive

9322 East Hidden Green Drive · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9322 East Hidden Green Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Fully furnished short term rental in Troon North. 3BR, 2.5BA Single family home w/ heated pool and spa and 2 car garage. Community tennis court and playground. Seasonal Pricing - $3000.00 a month to $8700.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. ** Summer rental $3000.00 a month through October. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Pool service and landscaping included. Cleaning Fee: $275.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License # 21249318

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive have any available units?
9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive have?
Some of 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive does offer parking.
Does 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive has a pool.
Does 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity