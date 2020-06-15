9322 E HIDDEN GREEN Drive

Amenities
Fully furnished short term rental in Troon North. 3BR, 2.5BA Single family home w/ heated pool and spa and 2 car garage. Community tennis court and playground. Seasonal Pricing - $3000.00 a month to $8700.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. ** Summer rental $3000.00 a month through October. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Pool service and landscaping included. Cleaning Fee: $275.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License # 21249318