9297 E BLANCHE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER- Great floor plan with formal living/dining room, kitchen open to family room and first floor master. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and pretty mountain and park views. Backyard with large covered patio & Viking BBQ. Home is next to beautifully landscaped acre of open space. Many updates include NEWER A/C UNIT 13 SEER,Kitchen refrigerator,range,disposal. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS,SHOPPING, MCDOWELL MTN RANCH AQUATIC PARK, HIKING PATHS & HORIZON PARK. Minimum 1 year lease.