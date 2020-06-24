All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9297 E BLANCHE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9297 E BLANCHE Drive
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:18 PM

9297 E BLANCHE Drive

9297 East Blanche Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9297 East Blanche Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER- Great floor plan with formal living/dining room, kitchen open to family room and first floor master. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and pretty mountain and park views. Backyard with large covered patio & Viking BBQ. Home is next to beautifully landscaped acre of open space. Many updates include NEWER A/C UNIT 13 SEER,Kitchen refrigerator,range,disposal. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS,SHOPPING, MCDOWELL MTN RANCH AQUATIC PARK, HIKING PATHS & HORIZON PARK. Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9297 E BLANCHE Drive have any available units?
9297 E BLANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9297 E BLANCHE Drive have?
Some of 9297 E BLANCHE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9297 E BLANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9297 E BLANCHE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9297 E BLANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9297 E BLANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9297 E BLANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9297 E BLANCHE Drive offers parking.
Does 9297 E BLANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9297 E BLANCHE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9297 E BLANCHE Drive have a pool?
No, 9297 E BLANCHE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9297 E BLANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9297 E BLANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9297 E BLANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9297 E BLANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College