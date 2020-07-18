9284 E Canyon View Rd

Amenities

Upgraded home located in the highly desired community of DC Ranch in Scottsdale. 3 bedrooms + 2 Baths Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops kitchen island and all appliances - stainless steel refrigerator, gas cook-top stove, double ovens, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Living room with fireplace. Master suite features walk in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks and private toilet room. Washer and dryer are also included! Backyard features covered patio, pavers, and desert landscaping. Monthly landscaping service is included! Great location near shopping and restaurants. Access to all DC Ranch Amenities: golf courses, lap pools, tennis court, basketball court, fitness center, parks, walking paths and trails, etc. Furniture is optional. Sorry, no cats allowed. 2 dogs at 25lbs each maximum. Call now to view!