Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9284 E Canyon View Rd
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

9284 E Canyon View Rd

9284 East Canyon View · No Longer Available
Location

9284 East Canyon View, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Upgraded home located in the highly desired community of DC Ranch in Scottsdale. 3 bedrooms + 2 Baths Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops kitchen island and all appliances - stainless steel refrigerator, gas cook-top stove, double ovens, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Living room with fireplace. Master suite features walk in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks and private toilet room. Washer and dryer are also included! Backyard features covered patio, pavers, and desert landscaping. Monthly landscaping service is included! Great location near shopping and restaurants. Access to all DC Ranch Amenities: golf courses, lap pools, tennis court, basketball court, fitness center, parks, walking paths and trails, etc. Furniture is optional. Sorry, no cats allowed. 2 dogs at 25lbs each maximum. Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9284 E Canyon View Rd have any available units?
9284 E Canyon View Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9284 E Canyon View Rd have?
Some of 9284 E Canyon View Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9284 E Canyon View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9284 E Canyon View Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9284 E Canyon View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9284 E Canyon View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9284 E Canyon View Rd offer parking?
No, 9284 E Canyon View Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9284 E Canyon View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9284 E Canyon View Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9284 E Canyon View Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9284 E Canyon View Rd has a pool.
Does 9284 E Canyon View Rd have accessible units?
No, 9284 E Canyon View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9284 E Canyon View Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9284 E Canyon View Rd has units with dishwashers.
