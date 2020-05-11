9279 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

WOW! 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH+DEN designers home w/custom features & unique touches thru-out is a MUST SEE! Private courtyard leads to inviting side & back yard oasis w/heated spa & gas on both stainless steel BBQ grill & fire-pit w/southwest touches great for entertaining/relaxing. Open living floorplan, Bright eat-in kitchen w/glass block wall, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas range w/self cleaning oven, dishwasher, fridge w/ice & water dispenser, R/O water system, trash compactor, granite tile counters, Master bedroom opens to back yard, Masterbath w/travertine tile, teakwood cabinet doors, mosaic glass tile, IKEA closet system, upgraded light fixtures inside & out, Wine Closet, Built in Garage Cabinets, Spa Service for hot tub not Included. No Pets. Please add 4% admin/rental tax fee to the monthly rental amount.