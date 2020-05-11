All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

9279 E ASTER Drive

9279 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9279 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WOW! 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH+DEN designers home w/custom features & unique touches thru-out is a MUST SEE! Private courtyard leads to inviting side & back yard oasis w/heated spa & gas on both stainless steel BBQ grill & fire-pit w/southwest touches great for entertaining/relaxing. Open living floorplan, Bright eat-in kitchen w/glass block wall, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas range w/self cleaning oven, dishwasher, fridge w/ice & water dispenser, R/O water system, trash compactor, granite tile counters, Master bedroom opens to back yard, Masterbath w/travertine tile, teakwood cabinet doors, mosaic glass tile, IKEA closet system, upgraded light fixtures inside & out, Wine Closet, Built in Garage Cabinets, Spa Service for hot tub not Included. No Pets. Please add 4% admin/rental tax fee to the monthly rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9279 E ASTER Drive have any available units?
9279 E ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9279 E ASTER Drive have?
Some of 9279 E ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9279 E ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9279 E ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9279 E ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9279 E ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9279 E ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9279 E ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 9279 E ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9279 E ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9279 E ASTER Drive have a pool?
No, 9279 E ASTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9279 E ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 9279 E ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9279 E ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9279 E ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
