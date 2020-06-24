All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9274 E Corrine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9274 E Corrine Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9274 E Corrine Dr

9274 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9274 East Corrine Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02417c0f7 ----

This Desirable Sweetwater Ranch home is located in Scottsdale and offers a 32 with den/office plus a large, private back yard with pool! This single story home has vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining area, the kitchen w/island has beautiful oak cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast area and raised hearth fireplace on the focal wall in the family room! The high traffic areas are tiled with 18\' tiles and the bedrooms all carpeted with neutral plush carpet. The Master bedroom has separate access to the back patio/yard, the bath has dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and two closets. The garage is an oversized 2 car garage with additional side area that can be used for storage or as a workshop area. The laundry is spacious an next to the kitchen. There are ceiling fans throughout, 2\' wooden window blind are among the other amenities this beautiful home offers. The backyard has a large grassy play area as well as a pool, and you can enjoy it all from the covered patio. Don\'t miss out on this beautiful home!

STATUS: Vacant - Available February 8th.

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a time sensitive CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: tile / carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: yes

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1987

YARD: large back yard, has grassy area and pool

Additional Amenities:
center island kitchen, fireplace in family room, disposal, full bath master, w/separate shower and tub, double sinks, formal dining room and breakfast area in kitchen

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

1 Years

Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Dryer
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9274 E Corrine Dr have any available units?
9274 E Corrine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9274 E Corrine Dr have?
Some of 9274 E Corrine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9274 E Corrine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9274 E Corrine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9274 E Corrine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9274 E Corrine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9274 E Corrine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9274 E Corrine Dr offers parking.
Does 9274 E Corrine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9274 E Corrine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9274 E Corrine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9274 E Corrine Dr has a pool.
Does 9274 E Corrine Dr have accessible units?
No, 9274 E Corrine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9274 E Corrine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9274 E Corrine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College