9274 E Corrine Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02417c0f7 ----



This Desirable Sweetwater Ranch home is located in Scottsdale and offers a 32 with den/office plus a large, private back yard with pool! This single story home has vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining area, the kitchen w/island has beautiful oak cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast area and raised hearth fireplace on the focal wall in the family room! The high traffic areas are tiled with 18\' tiles and the bedrooms all carpeted with neutral plush carpet. The Master bedroom has separate access to the back patio/yard, the bath has dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and two closets. The garage is an oversized 2 car garage with additional side area that can be used for storage or as a workshop area. The laundry is spacious an next to the kitchen. There are ceiling fans throughout, 2\' wooden window blind are among the other amenities this beautiful home offers. The backyard has a large grassy play area as well as a pool, and you can enjoy it all from the covered patio. Don\'t miss out on this beautiful home!



STATUS: Vacant - Available February 8th.



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



FLOORING: tile / carpet



GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: yes



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT: 1987



YARD: large back yard, has grassy area and pool



center island kitchen, fireplace in family room, disposal, full bath master, w/separate shower and tub, double sinks, formal dining room and breakfast area in kitchen



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696



1 Years



