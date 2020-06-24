9274 E Corrine Dr

Amenities
This Desirable Sweetwater Ranch home is located in Scottsdale and offers a 32 with den/office plus a large, private back yard with pool! This single story home has vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining area, the kitchen w/island has beautiful oak cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast area and raised hearth fireplace on the focal wall in the family room! The high traffic areas are tiled with 18\' tiles and the bedrooms all carpeted with neutral plush carpet. The Master bedroom has separate access to the back patio/yard, the bath has dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and two closets. The garage is an oversized 2 car garage with additional side area that can be used for storage or as a workshop area. The laundry is spacious an next to the kitchen. There are ceiling fans throughout, 2\' wooden window blind are among the other amenities this beautiful home offers. The backyard has a large grassy play area as well as a pool, and you can enjoy it all from the covered patio. Don\'t miss out on this beautiful home!
STATUS: Vacant - Available February 8th.
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a time sensitive CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: tile / carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: yes
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1987
YARD: large back yard, has grassy area and pool
Additional Amenities:
center island kitchen, fireplace in family room, disposal, full bath master, w/separate shower and tub, double sinks, formal dining room and breakfast area in kitchen
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi
