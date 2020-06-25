All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:05 AM

9263 E Camino Del Santo

9263 East Camino Del Santo · No Longer Available
Location

9263 East Camino Del Santo, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

Walk into this light, airy, smoke-free space and fall in love with your new rental home! Vaulted ceilings throughout emphasize the spaciousness of every room. Recently renovated, everything is fresh and new.

Charming, all-white kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and marble countertops along with cheerful tile work and light fixtures. Bathrooms have been gutted and modernized. Master bath has walk-in shower with dual shower heads, his-and-her sinks, and large walk-in closet. Guest bath has beautiful new tile work, marble countertop, and luxury fixtures. The pleasant private outdoor patio area features both a dining and seating area with abundant greenery.

Renters have access to heated community pool. Public tennis courts are a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9263 E Camino Del Santo have any available units?
9263 E Camino Del Santo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9263 E Camino Del Santo have?
Some of 9263 E Camino Del Santo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9263 E Camino Del Santo currently offering any rent specials?
9263 E Camino Del Santo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9263 E Camino Del Santo pet-friendly?
Yes, 9263 E Camino Del Santo is pet friendly.
Does 9263 E Camino Del Santo offer parking?
Yes, 9263 E Camino Del Santo offers parking.
Does 9263 E Camino Del Santo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9263 E Camino Del Santo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9263 E Camino Del Santo have a pool?
Yes, 9263 E Camino Del Santo has a pool.
Does 9263 E Camino Del Santo have accessible units?
No, 9263 E Camino Del Santo does not have accessible units.
Does 9263 E Camino Del Santo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9263 E Camino Del Santo has units with dishwashers.
