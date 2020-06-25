9263 E Camino Del Santo

Amenities

Walk into this light, airy, smoke-free space and fall in love with your new rental home! Vaulted ceilings throughout emphasize the spaciousness of every room. Recently renovated, everything is fresh and new.



Charming, all-white kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and marble countertops along with cheerful tile work and light fixtures. Bathrooms have been gutted and modernized. Master bath has walk-in shower with dual shower heads, his-and-her sinks, and large walk-in closet. Guest bath has beautiful new tile work, marble countertop, and luxury fixtures. The pleasant private outdoor patio area features both a dining and seating area with abundant greenery.



Renters have access to heated community pool. Public tennis courts are a short walk away.