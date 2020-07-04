9261 E Western Saddle Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Great Scottsdale home in gated community - Beautiful Ashton Woods home in a gated community of Desert Parks Village! Walk in to the large tiled great room from your front door, to the left you will find 2 bedrooms, bath, and through the glass french doors, your home office.Entering the kitchen that opens to the family room,you will find granite countertops, stained cabinets, gas range, and plenty of storage space.The family room has a gas fireplace to keep you cozy. Continue to the left to find your Master bedroom sanctuary.Large open bedroom and beautiful bathroom, with separate garden tub and tiled shower. Leave your Master, and head out the back door to the outdoor fireplace, and the sparkling pool, with attached spa, built in barbeque! What a perfect ending to your busy day!



(RLNE3301236)