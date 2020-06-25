All apartments in Scottsdale
9253 E CANYON VIEW Road
9253 E CANYON VIEW Road

9253 E Canyon View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9253 E Canyon View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This fully furnished home for lease in DC Ranch is perfect for your most meticulous clients-even the landscaping and pool service are included! Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances fulfill any chefs needs including a wine cooler! Kitchen island and open spaces welcome any family or social gathering. Upstairs bedrooms are carpeted and warm. Extra space off of the master can be used as an office, nursery or workout space. Additional full bath and bedroom on the main floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

