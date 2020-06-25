9253 E CANYON VIEW Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

This fully furnished home for lease in DC Ranch is perfect for your most meticulous clients-even the landscaping and pool service are included! Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances fulfill any chefs needs including a wine cooler! Kitchen island and open spaces welcome any family or social gathering. Upstairs bedrooms are carpeted and warm. Extra space off of the master can be used as an office, nursery or workout space. Additional full bath and bedroom on the main floor.