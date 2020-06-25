9253 E CANYON VIEW Road

Amenities
This fully furnished home for lease in DC Ranch is perfect for your most meticulous clients-even the landscaping and pool service are included! Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances fulfill any chefs needs including a wine cooler! Kitchen island and open spaces welcome any family or social gathering. Upstairs bedrooms are carpeted and warm. Extra space off of the master can be used as an office, nursery or workout space. Additional full bath and bedroom on the main floor.