9252 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location location! Popular 85260 zip code! This beautiful home comes with a large kitchen perfect for cooking for the whole family. This home has an eat in kitchen for everyday meals and a large formal dining room perfect for the holidays or occasional dinner party. The home has tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in all the common areas. The bedrooms come with ceiling fans perfect for those hot summer months. The master bathroom comes with his and her sinks that makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. The huge covered backyard patio is perfect for relaxing after a long week or enjoying your time with family and friends. This home is close to lots of shopping, restaurants and the Loop 101 Freeway. This home will not last long so hurry before it's gone!