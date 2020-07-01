All apartments in Scottsdale
9252 E ASTER Drive

9252 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9252 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location location! Popular 85260 zip code! This beautiful home comes with a large kitchen perfect for cooking for the whole family. This home has an eat in kitchen for everyday meals and a large formal dining room perfect for the holidays or occasional dinner party. The home has tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in all the common areas. The bedrooms come with ceiling fans perfect for those hot summer months. The master bathroom comes with his and her sinks that makes getting ready in the morning a breeze. The huge covered backyard patio is perfect for relaxing after a long week or enjoying your time with family and friends. This home is close to lots of shopping, restaurants and the Loop 101 Freeway. This home will not last long so hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

