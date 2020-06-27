All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:26 PM

9238 E PALM TREE Drive

9238 East Palm Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9238 East Palm Tree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Perfect rental property available immediately located in the McDowell Mountains.Private backyard with sparkling pool backs up to desert landscaping. Large spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings, beautiful chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, large center island, and extra cabinet space for storage. Oversize master bedroom and bathroom with separate entrance to the back yard. Split floor plan with master on one side of the home. Front bedroom can also be used for an office/den. This home has all the space needed to comfortably fit your entire family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 E PALM TREE Drive have any available units?
9238 E PALM TREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9238 E PALM TREE Drive have?
Some of 9238 E PALM TREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9238 E PALM TREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9238 E PALM TREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 E PALM TREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9238 E PALM TREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9238 E PALM TREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9238 E PALM TREE Drive offers parking.
Does 9238 E PALM TREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9238 E PALM TREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 E PALM TREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9238 E PALM TREE Drive has a pool.
Does 9238 E PALM TREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9238 E PALM TREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 E PALM TREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9238 E PALM TREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
