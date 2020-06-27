9238 E PALM TREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect rental property available immediately located in the McDowell Mountains.Private backyard with sparkling pool backs up to desert landscaping. Large spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings, beautiful chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, large center island, and extra cabinet space for storage. Oversize master bedroom and bathroom with separate entrance to the back yard. Split floor plan with master on one side of the home. Front bedroom can also be used for an office/den. This home has all the space needed to comfortably fit your entire family.