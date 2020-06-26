All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:05 PM

9237 E Wood Drive

9237 East Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9237 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Desert Shadows, Scottsdale. This home is in an extremely well kept up subdivision, close to commute and shopping with all that Scottsdale has to offer. Three bedrooms, two baths, one of the bedrooms has double doors off of the living area which could be used for an office, den or guest room. Kitchen is a cooks delight, perfectly arranged. Outside you will find an entertainers delight with gorgeous fenced pool. Pool service included in rental rate. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to setup a tour. $1899 per month +5% tax/admin fee added to monthly rental rate. $1899 refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9237 E Wood Drive have any available units?
9237 E Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9237 E Wood Drive have?
Some of 9237 E Wood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9237 E Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9237 E Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9237 E Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9237 E Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9237 E Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 9237 E Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9237 E Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9237 E Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9237 E Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9237 E Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 9237 E Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9237 E Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9237 E Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9237 E Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
