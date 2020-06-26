9237 E Wood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in Desert Shadows, Scottsdale. This home is in an extremely well kept up subdivision, close to commute and shopping with all that Scottsdale has to offer. Three bedrooms, two baths, one of the bedrooms has double doors off of the living area which could be used for an office, den or guest room. Kitchen is a cooks delight, perfectly arranged. Outside you will find an entertainers delight with gorgeous fenced pool. Pool service included in rental rate. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to setup a tour. $1899 per month +5% tax/admin fee added to monthly rental rate. $1899 refundable deposit