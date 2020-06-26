9224 E PALM TREE Drive

Amenities

Located on a premium private view lot in the community of Ironwood Village with convenient proximity to the 101, The Village at DC Ranch, Grayhawk Golf Courses, Notre Dame Preparatory, Copper Ridge School, AJ's and DC Ranch's shops and dining. This spacious floor plan showcases high ceilings, beautiful rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, private desert and mountain views. The lush backyard has a desirable north exposure with an extended patio that wraps the free form pool (with pool fence) in the perfect setting with a lush lawn, citrus tree and the sounds of the refreshing babble of the pool's water features. Courtesy gardener and pool service.