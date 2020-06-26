All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 PM

9224 E PALM TREE Drive

9224 East Palm Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9224 East Palm Tree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located on a premium private view lot in the community of Ironwood Village with convenient proximity to the 101, The Village at DC Ranch, Grayhawk Golf Courses, Notre Dame Preparatory, Copper Ridge School, AJ's and DC Ranch's shops and dining. This spacious floor plan showcases high ceilings, beautiful rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, private desert and mountain views. The lush backyard has a desirable north exposure with an extended patio that wraps the free form pool (with pool fence) in the perfect setting with a lush lawn, citrus tree and the sounds of the refreshing babble of the pool's water features. Courtesy gardener and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9224 E PALM TREE Drive have any available units?
9224 E PALM TREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9224 E PALM TREE Drive have?
Some of 9224 E PALM TREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9224 E PALM TREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9224 E PALM TREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9224 E PALM TREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9224 E PALM TREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9224 E PALM TREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9224 E PALM TREE Drive offers parking.
Does 9224 E PALM TREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9224 E PALM TREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9224 E PALM TREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9224 E PALM TREE Drive has a pool.
Does 9224 E PALM TREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9224 E PALM TREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9224 E PALM TREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9224 E PALM TREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
