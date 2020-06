9190 E KIMBERLY Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pool table bbq/grill

IMMACULATE, REMODELED PRIVATE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. IDEAL NORTH SCOTTSDALE LOCATION. REMODELED IN RESTORATION HARDWARE DECOR WITH MODERN FURNISHINGS. LIGHT & OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH GORGEOUS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEAUTURES ELEGANT WHITE CABINETS WITH SCHWINN HANDLES, A X-LARGE CENTER ISLAND, LARGE STAINLESS STEEL UNDER MOUNT SINK, TOP OF THE LINE DELTA FAUCET AND GE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS DUAL WHITE PORCELAIN UNDER MOUNT SINKS & AN UPGRADED SHOWER. THERE ARE 2 LARGE TV'S & A WORLD CLASS POOL TABLE WITH GORGEOUS NEW FELT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A SPARKLING PRIVATE POOL, PATIO TABLE, CHAIRS AND A STAINLESS BARBECUE. Listing Price is based on a minimum 3 month Lease between May 1, 2020 -December 1, 2020