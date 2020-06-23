All apartments in Scottsdale
9167 E LAUREL Lane
9167 E LAUREL Lane

9167 East Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9167 East Laurel Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
DON'T MISS THIS ONE! North Scottsdale neighborhood close to the 101, restaurants, shopping and top rated schools. Grand living room with vaulted ceilings & formal dining room. Spacious kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Large master suite with dual sinks, separate tub/shower and walk in closet.Low maintenance backyard oasis with artificial grass and covered patio. Back gate opens to short walk to community pool. $45 Credit check per adult 18+. All adults apply online. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City tax 1.75% added to lease amount. $250 non refundable admin fee if application is accepted and enters lease agreement. HURRY IT WON'T LAST LONG!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9167 E LAUREL Lane have any available units?
9167 E LAUREL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9167 E LAUREL Lane have?
Some of 9167 E LAUREL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9167 E LAUREL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9167 E LAUREL Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9167 E LAUREL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9167 E LAUREL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9167 E LAUREL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9167 E LAUREL Lane does offer parking.
Does 9167 E LAUREL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9167 E LAUREL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9167 E LAUREL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9167 E LAUREL Lane has a pool.
Does 9167 E LAUREL Lane have accessible units?
No, 9167 E LAUREL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9167 E LAUREL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9167 E LAUREL Lane has units with dishwashers.
