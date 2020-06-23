9167 E LAUREL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

DON'T MISS THIS ONE! North Scottsdale neighborhood close to the 101, restaurants, shopping and top rated schools. Grand living room with vaulted ceilings & formal dining room. Spacious kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Large master suite with dual sinks, separate tub/shower and walk in closet.Low maintenance backyard oasis with artificial grass and covered patio. Back gate opens to short walk to community pool. $45 Credit check per adult 18+. All adults apply online. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City tax 1.75% added to lease amount. $250 non refundable admin fee if application is accepted and enters lease agreement. HURRY IT WON'T LAST LONG!!