9167 E LAUREL Lane

Amenities
DON'T MISS THIS ONE! North Scottsdale neighborhood close to the 101, restaurants, shopping and top rated schools. Grand living room with vaulted ceilings & formal dining room. Spacious kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Large master suite with dual sinks, separate tub/shower and walk in closet.Low maintenance backyard oasis with artificial grass and covered patio. Back gate opens to short walk to community pool. $45 Credit check per adult 18+. All adults apply online. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City tax 1.75% added to lease amount. $250 non refundable admin fee if application is accepted and enters lease agreement. HURRY IT WON'T LAST LONG!!