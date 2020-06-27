9144 E JENAN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This gracious home is situated on a quite Cul-de-Sac, across from the greenbelt trail to the community pool. Professionally landscaped grass yard w/brick paver patio view fencing & it's own gated entry to a mature lush community greenbelt. Upon entering you are met with soaring vaulted ceilings with new designer chandeliers, tile entry, Pergo flooring in living /dining room and wood shutters. Kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace and slider to patio. Kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances and upgraded sink, faucet and R/O system. Central vacuum throughout. Wood stairs lead to bedrooms with two skylights for brightness. Split bedrooms and two baths upstairs plus a powder room down. Maytag washer dryer included and yard maintenance. Come see for yourself