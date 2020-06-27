All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9144 E JENAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9144 E JENAN Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:16 AM

9144 E JENAN Drive

9144 East Jenan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9144 East Jenan Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This gracious home is situated on a quite Cul-de-Sac, across from the greenbelt trail to the community pool. Professionally landscaped grass yard w/brick paver patio view fencing & it's own gated entry to a mature lush community greenbelt. Upon entering you are met with soaring vaulted ceilings with new designer chandeliers, tile entry, Pergo flooring in living /dining room and wood shutters. Kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace and slider to patio. Kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances and upgraded sink, faucet and R/O system. Central vacuum throughout. Wood stairs lead to bedrooms with two skylights for brightness. Split bedrooms and two baths upstairs plus a powder room down. Maytag washer dryer included and yard maintenance. Come see for yourself

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9144 E JENAN Drive have any available units?
9144 E JENAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9144 E JENAN Drive have?
Some of 9144 E JENAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9144 E JENAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9144 E JENAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9144 E JENAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9144 E JENAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9144 E JENAN Drive offer parking?
No, 9144 E JENAN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9144 E JENAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9144 E JENAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9144 E JENAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9144 E JENAN Drive has a pool.
Does 9144 E JENAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9144 E JENAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9144 E JENAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9144 E JENAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College