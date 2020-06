Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PALOS VERDE!! SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOMS, DEN & 2 BATHS, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET, UTILITY AND LAUNDRY ROOM, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH HUGE SINGLE PIECE OF GRANITE KITCHEN ISLAND FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY OR FRIENDS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE, CARPET, GORGEOUS LANDSCAPED FRONT AND BACK YARD WITH PRIVATE POOL AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. 1ST & LAST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS AND FEES REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.