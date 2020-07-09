9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

**REMODELED** Custom Cabinets, Plank 12 x 24 flooring, counters, soft close hinges in kitchen, faucets, sinks, etc. New pool equipment & painted decking and fenced. Large 4 bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 3.5 Bath. Large master bedroom with sitting area & walk in closet plus 2 additional closets. Mother in law suite with private bath. Bonus room. Oversized lot with 3 Car Garage, RV Gate, Slab in backyard with access via a backyard garage. Top of the line appliances. Alarm System, Epoxy Garage, Windows tinted and screened, surround sound in the entire home with included receiver. Copper Ridge K-8 bus stop around corner. Plenty of room for toys on this property. Home is surrounded by single story homes with vaulted ceilings in a quite culdesac.