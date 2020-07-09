All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive

9120 East Calle De Valle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9120 East Calle De Valle Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
**REMODELED** Custom Cabinets, Plank 12 x 24 flooring, counters, soft close hinges in kitchen, faucets, sinks, etc. New pool equipment & painted decking and fenced. Large 4 bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 3.5 Bath. Large master bedroom with sitting area & walk in closet plus 2 additional closets. Mother in law suite with private bath. Bonus room. Oversized lot with 3 Car Garage, RV Gate, Slab in backyard with access via a backyard garage. Top of the line appliances. Alarm System, Epoxy Garage, Windows tinted and screened, surround sound in the entire home with included receiver. Copper Ridge K-8 bus stop around corner. Plenty of room for toys on this property. Home is surrounded by single story homes with vaulted ceilings in a quite culdesac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive have any available units?
9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive have?
Some of 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive offers parking.
Does 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive has a pool.
Does 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9120 E CALLE DE VALLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

