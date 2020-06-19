All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

9113 E PALM TREE Drive

9113 East Palm Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9113 East Palm Tree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A Beautifully updated and move-in ready home in one of the most coveted areas in the valley with a private swimming pool, outdoor patio, mountain views in a very quiet neighborhood, easy access to freeways, and with lots of dining and shopping options to choose from. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. The bathrooms, kitchen, lighting, and plumbing fixtures were upgraded in 2018. The house boasts of separate dining and breakfast areas, fireplace, separate family and living rooms and a 3 car garage with cabinets for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 E PALM TREE Drive have any available units?
9113 E PALM TREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9113 E PALM TREE Drive have?
Some of 9113 E PALM TREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 E PALM TREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9113 E PALM TREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 E PALM TREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9113 E PALM TREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9113 E PALM TREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9113 E PALM TREE Drive offers parking.
Does 9113 E PALM TREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 E PALM TREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 E PALM TREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9113 E PALM TREE Drive has a pool.
Does 9113 E PALM TREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9113 E PALM TREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 E PALM TREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9113 E PALM TREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
