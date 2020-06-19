9113 E PALM TREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A Beautifully updated and move-in ready home in one of the most coveted areas in the valley with a private swimming pool, outdoor patio, mountain views in a very quiet neighborhood, easy access to freeways, and with lots of dining and shopping options to choose from. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. The bathrooms, kitchen, lighting, and plumbing fixtures were upgraded in 2018. The house boasts of separate dining and breakfast areas, fireplace, separate family and living rooms and a 3 car garage with cabinets for storage.