9109 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

CHARMING LIGHT and BRIGHT REMODELED UNFURNISHED Patio Home Featuring a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN*HIGH CEILINGS* WOOD FLOORING * Chefs Delight Kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *Generous Cabinet Space*SPACIOUS Master En- Suite Fits a KING SIZED BEDROOM SET* COVERED Patio *BBQ and WASHER/ DRYER STAY FOR YOUR USE! 2 CAR GARAGE ALLOWS FOR PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE SPACE* 2 Community Pools and Spa* This LOVELY and QUIET Neighborhood is MINUTES AWAY from Shopping, Freeways and Entertainment so ACT NOW and see this Property SOON !!!