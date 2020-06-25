All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9109 E GELDING Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9109 E GELDING Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:13 PM

9109 E GELDING Drive

9109 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9109 East Gelding Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
CHARMING LIGHT and BRIGHT REMODELED UNFURNISHED Patio Home Featuring a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN*HIGH CEILINGS* WOOD FLOORING * Chefs Delight Kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *Generous Cabinet Space*SPACIOUS Master En- Suite Fits a KING SIZED BEDROOM SET* COVERED Patio *BBQ and WASHER/ DRYER STAY FOR YOUR USE! 2 CAR GARAGE ALLOWS FOR PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE SPACE* 2 Community Pools and Spa* This LOVELY and QUIET Neighborhood is MINUTES AWAY from Shopping, Freeways and Entertainment so ACT NOW and see this Property SOON !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
9109 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 9109 E GELDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9109 E GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9109 E GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9109 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9109 E GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 9109 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9109 E GELDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9109 E GELDING Drive has a pool.
Does 9109 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 9109 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9109 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College