9087 E Topeka Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

STUNNING North Scottsdale fully furnished vacation rental home located in Ironwood Village truly HAS IT ALL!! Open concept with beautifully appointed kitchen, SOARING ceilings, large great room with wet bar, Cantera stone fireplace, ONE OF A KIND pool table. PRIVATE backyard oasis with pool, spa, grill and flatscreen TV. The romantic Master Suite has a spa like bathroom with jacuzzi tub, 75inch flat screen TV, walk-in closet and CA king sized bed. There are two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Luxury linens provided throughout. CLOSE TO GOLF, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, HIKING, 101 AND ALL THE AMENITIES NORTH SCOTTSDALE HAS TO OFFER!