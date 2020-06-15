All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9087 E Topeka Drive

9087 East Topeka Drive · (602) 942-4200
Location

9087 East Topeka Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
STUNNING North Scottsdale fully furnished vacation rental home located in Ironwood Village truly HAS IT ALL!! Open concept with beautifully appointed kitchen, SOARING ceilings, large great room with wet bar, Cantera stone fireplace, ONE OF A KIND pool table. PRIVATE backyard oasis with pool, spa, grill and flatscreen TV. The romantic Master Suite has a spa like bathroom with jacuzzi tub, 75inch flat screen TV, walk-in closet and CA king sized bed. There are two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Luxury linens provided throughout. CLOSE TO GOLF, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, HIKING, 101 AND ALL THE AMENITIES NORTH SCOTTSDALE HAS TO OFFER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9087 E Topeka Drive have any available units?
9087 E Topeka Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9087 E Topeka Drive have?
Some of 9087 E Topeka Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9087 E Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9087 E Topeka Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9087 E Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9087 E Topeka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9087 E Topeka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9087 E Topeka Drive does offer parking.
Does 9087 E Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9087 E Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9087 E Topeka Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9087 E Topeka Drive has a pool.
Does 9087 E Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 9087 E Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9087 E Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9087 E Topeka Drive has units with dishwashers.
