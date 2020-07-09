9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8226db803a ---- You are going to Hit a home run with this Rental Property in the Retreat Scottsdale near Thunderbird and the 101. THIS NEAT 3 BDRM. 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES LUSH LANDSCAPE, TILE FLOORING AND NEUTRAL CARPETING,CEILING FANS, POWDER ROOM DOWN,BEDS UP,MOUNTAIN VIEWS,VAULTED CEILING,FIREPLACE, HIGH END REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, CUSTOM CABINETRY, GAS STOVE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. It even comes with a flat screen TV mounted to wall of the kitchen/ living room area. Desert mountain high school area. Tenant will be responsible for landscape maintenance, and all utilities. Move in Cost: $1900 Rent, plus tax $1900 Deposit $250 Pet Deposit $150 Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult