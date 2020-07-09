All apartments in Scottsdale
9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave

9084 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9084 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8226db803a ---- You are going to Hit a home run with this Rental Property in the Retreat Scottsdale near Thunderbird and the 101. THIS NEAT 3 BDRM. 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES LUSH LANDSCAPE, TILE FLOORING AND NEUTRAL CARPETING,CEILING FANS, POWDER ROOM DOWN,BEDS UP,MOUNTAIN VIEWS,VAULTED CEILING,FIREPLACE, HIGH END REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, CUSTOM CABINETRY, GAS STOVE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. It even comes with a flat screen TV mounted to wall of the kitchen/ living room area. Desert mountain high school area. Tenant will be responsible for landscape maintenance, and all utilities. Move in Cost: $1900 Rent, plus tax $1900 Deposit $250 Pet Deposit $150 Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave have any available units?
9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave have?
Some of 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave offer parking?
No, 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave have a pool?
No, 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave have accessible units?
No, 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

