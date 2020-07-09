9084 E. Captain Dreyfus Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8226db803a ---- You are going to Hit a home run with this Rental Property in the Retreat Scottsdale near Thunderbird and the 101. THIS NEAT 3 BDRM. 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES LUSH LANDSCAPE, TILE FLOORING AND NEUTRAL CARPETING,CEILING FANS, POWDER ROOM DOWN,BEDS UP,MOUNTAIN VIEWS,VAULTED CEILING,FIREPLACE, HIGH END REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, CUSTOM CABINETRY, GAS STOVE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. It even comes with a flat screen TV mounted to wall of the kitchen/ living room area. Desert mountain high school area. Tenant will be responsible for landscape maintenance, and all utilities. Move in Cost: $1900 Rent, plus tax $1900 Deposit $250 Pet Deposit $150 Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult