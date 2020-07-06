9077 E WOOD DR

Amenities

Nicely Updated 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Scottsdale Home - This nicely updated property is sparkling clean & move-in ready. New AC, new roof and new pool equipment. Popular great room floor plan with cozy fireplace and soaring ceilings. Awesome kitchen with newer cabinets & hardware, quartz counters, beautiful sink, and all new appliances including a gas stove. Eat-in area just off kitchen. New carpet (with memory foam padding) on stairs and all bedrooms. Large neutral tile through out lower level. Master bath has an awesome tiled window sill, gorgeous shower w/ frame-less glass door, new vanity, lights, mirror, towel racks, etc. Guest baths completely remodeled as well. Private backyard oasis with a sparkling pool. Additional amenities include: crown molding, new upgraded base boards and door moldings, & ceiling fans. Close to Loop 101, West World, schools, parks, excellent shopping and restaurants.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 11/1/2019



TYPE: House

YEAR BUILT: 1987

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 1361

GARAGE: 2 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool and Landscaping



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: Pets OK

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE5285560)