Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

9077 E WOOD DR

9077 East Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9077 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely Updated 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Scottsdale Home - This nicely updated property is sparkling clean & move-in ready. New AC, new roof and new pool equipment. Popular great room floor plan with cozy fireplace and soaring ceilings. Awesome kitchen with newer cabinets & hardware, quartz counters, beautiful sink, and all new appliances including a gas stove. Eat-in area just off kitchen. New carpet (with memory foam padding) on stairs and all bedrooms. Large neutral tile through out lower level. Master bath has an awesome tiled window sill, gorgeous shower w/ frame-less glass door, new vanity, lights, mirror, towel racks, etc. Guest baths completely remodeled as well. Private backyard oasis with a sparkling pool. Additional amenities include: crown molding, new upgraded base boards and door moldings, & ceiling fans. Close to Loop 101, West World, schools, parks, excellent shopping and restaurants.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 11/1/2019

TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 1987
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1361
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool and Landscaping

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: Pets OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5285560)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9077 E WOOD DR have any available units?
9077 E WOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9077 E WOOD DR have?
Some of 9077 E WOOD DR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9077 E WOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
9077 E WOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9077 E WOOD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9077 E WOOD DR is pet friendly.
Does 9077 E WOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 9077 E WOOD DR offers parking.
Does 9077 E WOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9077 E WOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9077 E WOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 9077 E WOOD DR has a pool.
Does 9077 E WOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 9077 E WOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9077 E WOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9077 E WOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.

