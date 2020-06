Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Amazing 4 bedroom home with gameroom, Living Rm, Dining Rm, Family Room, Kitchen and beautiful backyard with pool! This home has it all and in a spectacular North Scottsdale location. Close and easy access to the 101 Freeway to go North or South, Close to Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland, Scottsdale Airpark and all these areas have to offer. 1 bedroom & bath downstairs, 2.5 car garage, and nice game room upstairs for all those extras. Landscape and pool maintenance included.